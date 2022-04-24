Zack: Quite warm with small rain chances returning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some small but noticeable changes are finally coming to the weather pattern, as the rinse-and-repeat forecast comes to an end.

Sunday still will be fairly quiet but quite warm as weekend festivals and events conclude. Highs will quickly jump into the middle 80s through the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. I have added the chance for a stray shower or two by afternoon into today’s forecast. Enough moisture has pooled in the atmosphere to generate a popcorn shower today.

Better rain chances come for the new work week, as a slow-moving cool front slides in from the northwest. This is likely to lead to a round of storms just to our west on Monday, with some of that activity moving into our area on Tuesday. I’m not expecting any type of widespread, heavy storm threat but there will be better rain chances nonetheless.

Expect a frontal passage to occur Tuesday night, leading us into another stretch of beautiful weather conditions. From Wednesday onward, we revert back to lower humidity with a small drop in temperatures.

