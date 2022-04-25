Breakers dominate Bandits, remain unbeaten

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week 2 of the inaugural USFL was supposed to wrap up on Sunday with a heavyweight matchup between two unbeaten teams. It ended up being a colossal mismatch.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter led the way, passing for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the New Orleans Breakers cruised to a 34-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The victory lifted the Breakers to 2-0 on the season and into a tie with the Birmingham Stallions for first place in the South Division. The Bandits dropped to 1-1.

Sloter struggled in his first game as Breakers quarterback, failing to throw a TD pass.

But on Sunday he broke into the TD column early by using his legs, pushing the ball into the end zone in the first quarter vs. the Bandits, putting his squad up early as N.O. seized momentum.

Sloter and the Breakers weren’t done, pushing their edge to 14-0 when first TJ Logan shoved it in from five yards out.

