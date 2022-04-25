BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

COVID-19 data reported less often

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - States are scaling back on reporting COVID-19 data, and experts said they are worried that less frequent reporting could stall efforts to delay outbreaks.

One year ago, all 50 states were reporting new cases daily, but that has trailed off.

Half of states report once a week, and Florida is down to every two weeks.

At a federal level, the White House COVID-19 team still publishes its “community profile report” with trends and indicators.

And just this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the public health emergency declaration for another three months.

COVID-19 data throughout the pandemic has been utilized by governments at all levels.

Experts also shared that even as severe outcomes for COVID-19 improve, they remain much worse than a bad flu season.

Kids 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. (Source: CNN/WDTV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
NOPD slow response time after assault
Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
The New Orleans RTA is suspending all city transit services indefinitely starting Saturday at 6...
RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down

Latest News

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
The more hands-off approach to Twitter's content moderation that Elon Musk envisions has many...
Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?
Ohio makes case to US Supreme Court on transporting death row inmate with bullet in his brain
Ohio makes case to US Supreme Court on transporting death row inmate with bullet in his brain
Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform
Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform
The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that...
Police: Man charged in crash after running red light, killing pregnant woman, unborn baby