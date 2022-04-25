BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hearing set in effort to block Alabama transgender law

Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.(GRAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments next month on whether to block an Alabama law banning the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender people under age 19.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke set a May 5 evidentiary hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction.

The hearing , set to last up to two days, and will come days before the new law is set to take effect on May 8.

The Alabama law will make it a felony for medical providers to give puberty blockers and hormones to transgender people under age 19 to help affirm their gender identity.

Breaking the law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
NOPD slow response time after assault
Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Alabama’s largest state park expanding near Birmingham
News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in...
Sheriff: 1 person killed in Alabama house fire
Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes...
Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids
A person driving a car.
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license