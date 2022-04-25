BBB Accredited Business
Latest LSU baseball rankings: Monday, April 25

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (27-12, 10-8 SEC) bounced back with a huge week going 4-0 defeating UL-Lafayette and sweeping Missouri at home from Alex Box Stadium. LSU is now two games back in the win column of Arkansas in the SEC West Division race with four Southeastern Conference series left to play.

The Tigers moved up in one of the four major baseball polls and remained ranked at No. 22 in D1 Baseball’s latest poll, they moved up from No. 24 to No. 22 in Perfect Game’s poll and despite riding a four-game win streak, LSU remains out of Baseball America’s Top 25 poll.

LSU returns to action on Tuesday, April 26 against New Orleans with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Maestri Field. Then the Tigers will face No. 14 Georgia at the Box beginning on Friday, April 29 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Below is a full list of rankings.

D1 Baseball:

  1. Tennessee (37-3)
  2. Oregon State (31-8)
  3. Miami (31-9)
  4. Southern Miss (32-8)
  5. Arkansas (31-9)
  6. Stanford (24-12)
  7. Virginia Tech (28-9)
  8. Oklahoma State (27-13)
  9. Texas Tech (29-14)
  10. Texas (30-13)
  11. Virginia (31-10)
  12. Gonzaga (26-11)
  13. UCLA (27-12)
  14. Georgia (28-12)
  15. Connecticut (32-8)
  16. Louisville (27-12)
  17. Texas State (32-9)
  18. Notre Dame (26-8)
  19. Auburn (29-12)
  20. TCU (27-13)
  21. Texas A&M (25-14)
  22. LSU (27-12)
  23. Maryland (32-8)
  24. Georgia Southern (27-12)
  25. Wofford (30-10)

Perfect Game:

  1. Tennessee (37-3)
  2. Oregon State (31-8)
  3. Southern Miss (32-8)
  4. Miami (31-9)
  5. Virginia Tech (28-9)
  6. TCU (27-13)
  7. Connecticut (32-8)
  8. Texas (30-13)
  9. Gonzaga (27-11)
  10. Oklahoma State (27-13)
  11. Arkansas (31-9)
  12. Notre Dame (26-9)
  13. Virginia (31-10)
  14. Stanford (24-12)
  15. Texas Tech (29-14)
  16. UCLA (27-12)
  17. Oregon (26-13)
  18. Vanderbilt (28-11)
  19. Auburn (29-12)
  20. Florida State (24-15)
  21. Louisville (27-12)
  22. LSU (27-12)
  23. Georgia (28-12)
  24. Georgia Southern (26-12)
  25. Grand Canyon (27-14)

