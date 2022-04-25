BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘This is just egregious’: New Orleans residents frustrated by continued slow speed of roadwork, little communication on street repairs

By David Jones
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deep, cavernous hole has formed at the corner of Lowerline and Hurst Streets, swallowing orange barriers and traffic control devices, with large two-by-fours protruding from the depths.

You don’t have to look far to find scenes like this across the Black Pearl neighborhood of Uptown, and across the entirety of New Orleans.

“This is just egregious,” said Michelle Longino, who lives a block down. “I mean yeah it’s an eyesore, there’s plenty of eyesores here in New Orleans. But this is a major safety hazard at this point.”

Longino said the crater has been continuously expanding since crews dug it up in December following resident complaints of a sewage leak, with the cracked pavement around it slowly collapsing inwards.

Residents nearby have called 311 repeatedly, for weeks on end.

“Just getting the run around,” said Longino, who joined a group of frustrated neighbors in signing off on a letter penned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Sewerage and Water Board Director Ghassan Korban.

Longino said she and her neighbors are at their wits’ end.

“Aggravating. Frustrating. Disappointing,” she said. “Infuriating at this point.”

Black Pearl is slated for at least $17 million worth of roadway construction, with a tentative completion date of Spring 2022.

Construction appears to be far from over.

“I know that it’s a project that’s supposed to make our streets and our neighborhoods prettier, but I cannot believe the amount of time that this is taking,” said Longino.

Earlier this month, New Orleans City Council passed a resolution freezing the hiring budgets of the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Office of Safety and Permitting, and freezing the operating budgets beginning in June.

The goal of the legislation, sponsored by Councilman Joe Giarrusso, was to force the departments to improve communication with residents.

“We are not expecting perfection, we’re just expecting better outcomes,” said Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who sponsored the legislation. “A lot of the things that we pointed out today date back to 2018, and we understand that this Mayor certainly inherited an infrastructure [problem] and other systems. That’s hard, but at the same time, we just want to show the public how things are moving forward.”

Thus far, it is unclear if the departments have presented plans to address residents’ concerns surrounding constant delays of street repairs and roadwork.

FOX 8 reached out to the Mayor’s Office and received the following response:

“The Department of Public Works is aware of the issue at Lowerline and Hurst. During construction of the Black Pearl Group A project, the contractor identified a drainage line that requires a point repair. The contractor will visit the area today to ensure that it is secure with proper barricades and the repair is anticipated to be complete in the next 30 days.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
The New Orleans RTA is suspending all city transit services indefinitely starting Saturday at 6...
RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal...
Rising stars and fearless rookies are making sure the Pelicans pass the torch
NOPD slow response time after assault
Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police
Kenneth Carlson, 42, was arrested Sunday (April 25) after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching woman who gave chase
generic graphic
Man found stabbed to death on Julia Street; NOPD says
Dry for the start of Jazz Fest
Lower humidity this week