‘This is just egregious’: New Orleans residents frustrated by continued slow speed of roadwork, little communication on street repairs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deep, cavernous hole has formed at the corner of Lowerline and Hurst Streets, swallowing orange barriers and traffic control devices, with large two-by-fours protruding from the depths.

You don’t have to look far to find scenes like this across the Black Pearl neighborhood of Uptown, and across the entirety of New Orleans.

“This is just egregious,” said Michelle Longino, who lives a block down. “I mean yeah it’s an eyesore, there’s plenty of eyesores here in New Orleans. But this is a major safety hazard at this point.”

Longino said the crater has been continuously expanding since crews dug it up in December following resident complaints of a sewage leak, with the cracked pavement around it slowly collapsing inwards.

Residents nearby have called 311 repeatedly, for weeks on end.

“Just getting the run around,” said Longino, who joined a group of frustrated neighbors in signing off on a letter penned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Sewerage and Water Board Director Ghassan Korban.

Longino said she and her neighbors are at their wits’ end.

“Aggravating. Frustrating. Disappointing,” she said. “Infuriating at this point.”

Black Pearl is slated for at least $17 million worth of roadway construction, with a tentative completion date of Spring 2022.

Construction appears to be far from over.

“I know that it’s a project that’s supposed to make our streets and our neighborhoods prettier, but I cannot believe the amount of time that this is taking,” said Longino.

Earlier this month, New Orleans City Council passed a resolution freezing the hiring budgets of the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Office of Safety and Permitting, and freezing the operating budgets beginning in June.

The goal of the legislation, sponsored by Councilman Joe Giarrusso, was to force the departments to improve communication with residents.

“We are not expecting perfection, we’re just expecting better outcomes,” said Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who sponsored the legislation. “A lot of the things that we pointed out today date back to 2018, and we understand that this Mayor certainly inherited an infrastructure [problem] and other systems. That’s hard, but at the same time, we just want to show the public how things are moving forward.”

Thus far, it is unclear if the departments have presented plans to address residents’ concerns surrounding constant delays of street repairs and roadwork.

FOX 8 reached out to the Mayor’s Office and received the following response:

“The Department of Public Works is aware of the issue at Lowerline and Hurst. During construction of the Black Pearl Group A project, the contractor identified a drainage line that requires a point repair. The contractor will visit the area today to ensure that it is secure with proper barricades and the repair is anticipated to be complete in the next 30 days.”

