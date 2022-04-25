BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in east Texas; no injuries reported

A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A huge oil field tank fire in Shelby County is now contained after towering flames and black smoke were caught on camera.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says no was injured in the fire, which is now contained, but not completely out yet. The company who owns the well is on-site. Officials say the fire will eventually burn itself out.

VIEWER VIDEOS

The fire was started by a lightning strike, the sheriff’s office says. It happened Monday, April 25 between the 2000 and 6000 blocks of FM139 in Joaquin. The road was reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
The New Orleans RTA is suspending all city transit services indefinitely starting Saturday at 6...
RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal...
Rising stars and fearless rookies are making sure the Pelicans pass the torch
NOPD slow response time after assault
Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police
Kenneth Carlson, 42, was arrested Sunday (April 25) after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching woman who gave chase
generic graphic
Man found stabbed to death on Julia Street; NOPD says
Dry for the start of Jazz Fest
Lower humidity this week