Zack: Some storms as a cool front gets close

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a cool front set to bring us a beautiful stretch of weather in about 2-3 days. But first, we have to get through some storm chances.

To start this new work week, rain chances are going up as a frontal boundary inches into the region. I think during daytime heating Monday afternoon into this evening, we’ll get quite a few pop-up storms. Some of those storms will be heavy, as very little movement is expected with the activity today. Rain coverage will be around 40 to 50 percent. Outside of the storms, the sun will make for a toasty one, as highs climb into the middle 80s.

This front will pass us by Tuesday, leading to one more day of lingering rain chances. The bulk of any storm activity Tuesday will be down along the coast, as the front slowly pushes offshore. It will be turning cooler, too, as highs fall back into the 70s.

The middle to end of this week looks beautiful, as lower humidity and sunshine dominate. Wednesday into Thursday looks perfect, with cool mornings giving way to pleasantly warm afternoons. But we quickly transition to more humidity and hotter temperatures next weekend. The early look to the first Jazz Fest weekend brings some small rain chances back to the forecast.

