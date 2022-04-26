3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday (April 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a press conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 17 and 18, NOPD says.

