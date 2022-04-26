BBB Accredited Business
3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday (April 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a press conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 17 and 18, NOPD says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

