Job vacancies persist amid low unemployment rate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not just private businesses in need of workers but also government. At the Alario Center, Jefferson Parish government held a job fair.

John Dumas is Personnel Director for Jefferson Parish.

“We probably have about 200 to 300, frankly, it is a lot but when you think about it, we roughly have about 52 parish departments and there are vacancies in each of those departments essentially,” said Dumas.

The parish wants to fill positions across the board.

“We have a variety of jobs in various career fields. Most of our positions are administrative, we do have fields in technical trades such as plumbing, electrical, we have positions in our Public Works Department for equipment operators, truck drivers, and also we have clerical support type positions,” said Dumas.

Miles away in New Orleans, Kenneth McLaurin was leaving the Job 1 building. “I’m looking for a trade actually, carpentry,” said McLaurin.

Job 1 links job seekers to training and employment.

“Yes, yes ma’am they’re going to give me training, free training,” said McLaurin.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for March declined to 3.6% and in Louisiana, it was 4.2 %, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And the Louisiana Workforce Commission says there is a wealth of job openings locally. LWC says there are over 13,000 job postings in the New Orleans area, and most are in the health care industry.

Additionally, restaurant owners still say they are short on staff because of the effects of the pandemic.

The so-called “Great Resignation” happened earlier in the health crisis.

FOX 8 asked Dumas if that has been a challenge for Jefferson Parish.

“Yes, absolutely, so you know, post-COVID we’re faced with a different dynamic as it relates to employing individuals, so we have to use a variety of methods, in order to attract individuals to work for us. So, one of the things that we focus on is certainly competitive salaries; we do offer a good benefits package which offers retirement, but more than anything we offer career advancement opportunities,” he said.

And the pandemic gave many people a taste of what it’s like to work from home and employers say many of them don’t want to give that up. A February Pew Research Center poll found that 59% of American workers said they were still working from home much or all of the time.

Still, others like McLaurin are not seeking to work from home.

“Just jump out there and try something new, you know,” he said.

Dumas says Jeff Parish is feeling some of the impact of more people returning to work.

“We’ve seen some uptick as it relates to our applicant flow, but it’s still not where we would like it to be, so we’ve been proactive, in terms of developing strategies to encourage the public to apply with us,” he said.

