Lower humidity this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A late April cold front will bring much lower humidity and even slightly cooler temperatures for the next couple of days. There will be a few clouds on Tuesday otherwise lots of sun for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm back into the middle 80s by the end of the week.

It will be very warm to almost hot for the weekend with an increase in humidity and highs well into the 80s. A few spots may touch 90 by the weekend but regardless the humidity will make it feel like lower 90s by Sunday.

Only a stray shower or storm is expected by Sunday and into early next week. Otherwise it will be dry.

