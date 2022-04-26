BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching man who gave chase

Kenneth Carlson, 42, was arrested Sunday (April 25) after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a...
Kenneth Carlson, 42, was arrested Sunday (April 25) after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a Jackson Square food vendor and punching a 50-year-old man who pursued him, New Orleans police said.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 42-year-old man was booked with armed robbery and other offenses Sunday (April 24) after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a Jackson Square food vendor and punching a 50-year-old man who gave chase, New Orleans police said.

Kenneth Carlson was arrested in the French Quarter at 3:48 p.m. after what the NOPD described as a three-pronged crime.

Police said Carlson first stole a knife from a 47-year-old woman at a food stand, then went to a 50-year-old woman and stole her food stand’s tip jar at knifepoint. That victim grabbed the tip jar back, causing Carlson to flee. A 50-year-old man with military and security experience helped chase down Carlson, but was punched in the face.

Carlson was arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on single counts of armed robbery, theft, simple battery and resisting a police officer.

Court records show Carlson was arrested less than three weeks ago, on April 7, on an allegation of simple battery for which his bond was set at $1,000.

The records show Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman last Thursday (April 21) ordered Carlson to be released on his own recognizance, with the condition that he enter the LaArk drug and alcohol addiction treatment program.

But last Friday, the court record says Carlson “jumped out of the vehicle transporting him to the LaArk program at a stop sign” and fled. The court issued a warrant for his arrest, but he allegedly robbed the women at Jackson Square two days later.

Note: The NOPD initially said the person punched in the face had been a third woman, but that was incorrect.

