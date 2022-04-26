BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (Gray News) – A recent drug bust for one Florida sheriff is more personal than usual.

“Methamphetamine does not discriminate and neither do we,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “It does not matter who you are, no one is immune or exempt.”

The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 38-year-old Kristen Kent and 25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee on April 18.

The sheriff’s office charged Kent with trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over, drug equipment possession and/or use and cocaine possession. Lee was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over.

Smith later confirmed to The Miami Herald that Kent is his daughter.

“When you work in law enforcement, do not take things personally,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post a few days later. “There will be many challenging situations that you will face and you must rise above.”

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter during a drug bust.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter during a drug bust.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff is known for cracking down on meth trafficking in his jurisdiction, and the sheriff’s department operates with the motto “We don’t meth around.”

The sheriff said he learned his daughter was involved in the trafficking when asked who sold the drugs.

Although he doesn’t take things personally as a part of his job, Smith told the Herald this news was “gut-wrenching.”

“Our hearts break over the grief meth causes all,” the sheriff’s Facebook post reads. “Whether you use it, sell it or love someone who is involved with it. If you want to break free from this lifestyle, we want to help you. Call Shannon at 850-653-5775.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
NOPD slow response time after assault
Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
The New Orleans RTA is suspending all city transit services indefinitely starting Saturday at 6...
RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Trial opens for ex-NYPD officer charged in Capitol riot
Jefferson Parish government held a job fair for hundreds of positions.
Job vacancies persist amid low unemployment rate
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport