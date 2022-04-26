NOPD identifies suspect in failed carjacking of musician outside French Quarter bar Cosimo’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police on Tuesday (April 26) identified a 20-year-old man they say attempted to carjack a musician as she unloaded band equipment outside the French Quarter bar Cosimo’s earlier this month.

Jeremiah Loving was named as the suspect sought in connection with the April 10 incident at the corner of Burgundy and Governor Nicholls streets, the NOPD said. Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Loving on one count of attempted carjacking.

New Orleans police identified 20-year-old Jeremiah Loving as the suspect they are seeking in connection with the failed carjacking attempt of a musician outside the French Quarter bar Cosimo's on April 10. (Photo provided by NOPD)

Surveillance video captured the suspect casing the area before attacking musician Shawn Williams as she unloaded her vehicle around 6 p.m. Cameras also showed bar patrons hearing the woman’s screams and chasing the suspect down Governor Nicholls Street, until he met up with an accomplice and turned right down Rampart Street.

“We had customers on the sidewalk running after these guys, who eventually gave up because the (suspects) were going into their pockets and they were afraid of what possibly was in their pocket,” Cosimo’s bartender Kaysee Seymour told Fox 8.

Williams said the man who attacked her punched her three times in the face and jaw as she clinched car keys in her hand.

“Once he started punching me, I was like, ‘I’m about to be beaten to do death,’ you know?” Williams told Fox 8 on April 12.

“I love my city. ... This is where I’m from and I want to help keep it safe and keep the crap out of here.”

Anyone with information on Loving’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

