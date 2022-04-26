Man found stabbed to death on Julia Street; NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after a stabbing incident police say occurred on Julia Street Monday (April 25) evening.

The NOPD is investigating in the 2100 block of Julia after receiving calls regarding a person suffering stab wounds around 5:28 p.m.

The Sixth District officers responded to the medical call where they discovered that a man had been stabbed multiple times.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.