Man found stabbed to death on Julia Street; NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after a stabbing incident police say occurred on Julia Street Monday (April 25) evening.

The NOPD is investigating in the 2100 block of Julia after receiving calls regarding a person suffering stab wounds around 5:28 p.m.

The Sixth District officers responded to the medical call where they discovered that a man had been stabbed multiple times.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

