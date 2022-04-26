BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Lower humidity, slightly cooler temperatures moving in

Highs fall back into the 70s for a few days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cool front is sweeping across the region and it will set the stage for a beautiful middle-of-the-week forecast.

That front is bringing a change Tuesday to the way it feels outside. A northerly breeze will kick up through the day, leading to lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon, with a mixture of sun and clouds. I’m keeping a small rain chance in the forecast today, mainly in the form of a pop-up shower or storm along the coast as the front sweeps offshore.

Heading into Wednesday, it’s a perfect, late April forecast. Highs once again will be in the 70s with very low humidity and bright sunshine. If only we could bottle up this weather and take it with us into the summer months.

Speaking of summer, it might start to feel like it by this weekend into the early part of next week. Highs are set to soar on us, with our first 90-degree day coming very soon. The early outlook for the first weekend of Jazz Fest is dry, but hot and humid.

