BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD
The I-10 will be closed in both directions this weekend.
Causeway bridge Northbound closed due to mechanical issues with drawbridge
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor