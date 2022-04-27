Dog rescued after hanging out of car window; suspect booked with felony charges

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by a bystander who spotted the animal last Saturday (April 23) dangling from the driver’s side window of a moving vehicle, according to information from the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Bunny Giraud said that she saw the dog dangling around 7:45 a.m. from a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Baton Rouge Hwy.

While police pursued the vehicle, the driver pushed the dog out of the window and it was hanging on by its leash. The dog hit the pavement after the leash snapped and Giraud dashed into the middle of the street to retrieve the dog.

Giraud rushed the dog to Animal Care in Hammond where he was treated for multiple injuries to his ligaments, tendons, and back legs. The care center reports that the dog is still hospitalized but is on the mend and is eating on his own.

Hammond Police charged Skilar Blake Dwyer (10/7/95) with multiple felonies, including aggravated cruelty to animals, flight from officers, possession of narcotics, and a weapons violation.

Technicians at the vet clinic were also able to identify the dog and discovered it had been stolen from a previous owner. After being contacted, the previous owner agreed to allow Giraud to adopt the dog since she was the one who rescued him.

