BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship

Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the suspect. (WISN, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (WISN) - A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing a 30-year-old mother of six in Wisconsin. Her family says she was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in the death of 30-year-old Brittany Booker. He’s considered armed and dangerous. There’s a $2,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Booker’s body was found Sunday morning in her vehicle in Racine, Wisconsin. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old.

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her family says. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old.(Source: Family photos, WISN via CNN)

“This is not fair. It’s not fair to her,” said her cousin, Shameeka Boykin. “No one is doing good right now.”

Investigators say one of Booker’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with Jackson. When Booker helped her friend in February, Jackson attacked her with a hammer, they say. Booker survived that attack.

However, two months later, police say Jackson came back and killed Booker.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in relation to Booker's death. He’s considered...
Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in relation to Booker's death. He’s considered armed and dangerous.(Source: WISN via CNN)

“She didn’t deserve it. He didn’t have to do her like that,” said Booker’s cousin, Faith Spencer.

Police say Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has several warrants out for his arrest, including attempted homicide in relation to the alleged hammer attack.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Racine Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD
The I-10 will be closed in both directions this weekend.
Causeway bridge Northbound closed due to mechanical issues with drawbridge
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor