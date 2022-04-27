Nicondra: Mostly dry and nice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beautiful conditions continue into the rest of the week with lots of sunshine and dry conditions in place.

High temperatures today will stay close to 80 with low humidity. It will feel great outside with the drier dew points. This low humidity will set the stage for a cool night tonight, with lows dipping right down to dew points into the upper 40s well north of the lake with 50s in most spots.

Thursday will be quite pleasant as well before the quick rebound of moisture on Friday bringing the humidity and heat back for the end of the week just in time for Jazz Fest. The weekend will have a summer feel with high temperatures in the upper 80s and juicy air. Most of the weekend will feel-like the 90s or above.

Even with higher humidity, rain chances appear low for the first weekend of Jazz Fest. A random shower will be possible, but no major storms are expected.

