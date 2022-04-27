No. 22 LSU struggles in loss to UNO

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (27-13, 10-8 SEC) struggled in a 9-4 loss to the University of New Orleans (22-16, 8-7 SLC) on Tuesday, April 26 from Maestri Field. Ty Floyd (4-3) was the losing pitcher for the Tigers after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four hits, and three runs. LSU committed two more errors bringing their season total to 58.

Josh Pearson was the leading hitter for the Tigers going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, a double, and a home run while drawing two walks.

LSU scored in the first on a Privateer error to give them a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Tigers would add to their lead in the top of the second on an RBI double from Pearson to make it 2-0.

LSU - 1

UNO - 0

It would be a brief lead for the Tigers as the Privateers scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. LSU would cut the lead to one on an RBI ground from Luke Leto in the top of the third inning to make it 4-3.

LSU - 3

UNO - 4

UNO would blow it open in the bottom of the sixth scoring four more runs to make it 8-3 and then added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning. LSU would score one in the top of the ninth on a solo home run from Pearson.

LSU returns to SEC action on Friday, April 29 from Alex Box Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against No. 14 Georgia.

