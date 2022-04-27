NOPD losing another top cop; Sources say Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel heading to Knoxville as chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is losing another top cop, as Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel is expected to be unveiled as the new police chief of Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday (April 28), sources told Fox 8.

Noel becomes the fourth high-ranking member of Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s administration to leave the NOPD in recent months.

Police Academy head Darryl Albert was hired as police chief in Montgomery, Ala., in March. Deputy Superintendent John Thomas retired in December to become Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security. And district commander Jeffrey Walls also departed in December, to become police chief in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Noel rose from the rank of patrol officer to become the No. 2 man in the New Orleans department during a career that has spanned 25 years.

“He made a name for himself, not just a local name but a national name, with a few things that would be almost impossible to replace,” said LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf. “There were a lot of young sergeants, lieutenants, line supervisors, captains who adored Paul, and they respected him professionally. The risk is now that a trickle will turn into a flood, and we’ll lose our leadership capacity. And it could take years to rebuild, or it could never rebuild.”

Noel joined the NOPD in 1997, serving in various patrol and investigative assignments including command of the Special Victims Section, the Criminal Investigation Division, the Second District and Chief of Field Operations.

Noel received both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice from Loyola University. He graduated from the FBI National Academy, MCCA’s Police Executive Leadership Institute and PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police. He is a nationally recognized advocate for police reform through his work with the Ethical Policing is Courageous Program. Noel also is a member of the Board of Advisors for Georgetown University’s Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project.

“We talk about retaining patrolmen. But if your leadership leaves, that sends a message down the pike,” Scharf said, referencing the ongoing manpower issues at NOPD. “I think it’s going to be very difficult to replace them.”

He was revealed in January as one of four finalists to become police chief in Chattanooga, Tenn. But that job went to Atlanta deputy chief Celeste Murphy in February.

“The challenge here for Chief Ferguson, and I know he’s completely up for this, is he’s got to keep identifying new talent,” said Ronal Serpas, former Superintendent of NOPD. “He’s got to keep identifying those people who can be groomed and be successful for his leadership team, and as well potentially other cities’ leadership teams.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon did not disclose any of the finalists considered to replace police chief Eve Thomas, who is retiring this Sunday, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The NOPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Noel’s imminent departure. The Mayor’s Office also did not respond to a request for comment.

