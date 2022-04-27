Sheriff’s office applicant arrested for carnal knowledge in St. Tammany

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A background check for a job leads to an arrest on the North Shore.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Ebersole Jr. for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Robert Ebersole Jr. (St. Tammany Sheriff)

Evidence of the crime surfaced after he applied for a job with the sheriff’s office.

While completing the new hire process, detectives received information that he may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with an under-aged individual years ago.

He is now booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

