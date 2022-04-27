BBB Accredited Business
Stingley’s draft stock soars as mock drafts put him in top 5

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28, and virtually all the mock drafts have Derek Stingley Jr. soaring up the board, with many now placing the cornerback in the top five.

Experts believe the former Dunham and LSU star will most likely land in with the Texans at No. 3 based on his pro day performance and the one full season he played as a freshman on the 2019 national champs with star receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Those are the guys he went against every day in practice and both are now thriving at the next level.

And while his head coach at LSU is no longer with the school, high school coach Neil Weiner boarded a plane on Wednesday so he can be with Stingley’s family in Las Vegas for the big moment.

