Suspects arrested in separate incidents for masturbating in St. Tammany parking lots

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office(St.Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that two men in separate incidents have been arrested after bystanders reported seeing them masturbating in parking lots at two different shopping center parking lots.

“Thanks to the help of our social media followers and the quick response of our patrol deputies in our new Third District, two sexual deviants were taken off the streets before they could victimize more people,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

On Wednesday (April 27), Austin St. Cyr, 21, of Ponchatoula, was booked on one count of obscenity (felony) in connection with an incident that was reported on April 12 in a shopping center parking lot on U.S. 190.

The victim reportedly told deputies that St. Cyr allegedly pulled into an adjacent parking lot and began masturbating while watching her. Tips from the general public led to his identification and he turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

On Tues., April 26, Thomas Beall, 37, of Alexandria, was arrested in a shopping center parking lot on LA 21 after another woman reported the suspect who was allegedly masturbating in his vehicle while watching her.

Deputies say that Beall was naked in his vehicle in the parking lot when they responded minutes after receiving the call. He initially refused to give deputies his name but was taken into custody, they said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

