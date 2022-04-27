Zack: Pleasant sun for a few days, but summer feel by the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a beautiful stretch of weather through the middle of the week, but you need to get out and enjoy it because summer-like heat is on the way very soon.

What a Wednesday it will be, as sunny skies dominate and temperatures remain quite pleasant. Highs today stay below 80, and with the low humidity it will feel great outside. This low humidity will set the stage for a cool night tonight, as lows dip into the 40s north of the lake with 50s in most other locations.

More nice weather is on the way Thursday, before we quickly transition back to more humidity and warmth at the end of the week. By the weekend, it’s all about a summer feel, with highs soaring into the upper 80s and humidity values rising. Most of the weekend will experience feels-like readings at 90 or above. And we have our first 90-degree day of the year appearing next week in the seven-day forecast.

Even though it will be getting more humid, rain chances look low for the first weekend of Jazz Fest. A random shower will be possible. But outside of that, no major storms are expected.

