Balloon release held for missing children in Miss. River as the search continues

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The search for the three missing children on the West Bank continues into day five.

Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday afternoon for teens Kevin Poole and Brandy Wilson, and Brandy’s little sister, 8-year-old Ally.

This went on as local agencies continue their search along the Mississippi River by the Crescent City Connection.

The United Cajun Navy joined in with boats and special sonar equipment. President Todd Terrell says the goal is to give these families the closure they deserve.

“This is a little different here because of the currents on the river. We’re against all odds, but they’re still odds that we can find them. We’re going to spend as much as we can out here the next few days and hopefully, we bring closure to the families.”

Terrell says the United Cajun Navy is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help with this search, you can head to the United Cajun Navy website.

