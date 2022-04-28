BBB Accredited Business
Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year, Kurt Russell
Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year, Kurt Russell
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Kurt Russell’s audience is usually a classroom of high school students - but Wednesday he was greeted by the cheers of the President.

Russell rose to the top of his class of ‘teacher of the year nominees,’ honored for his work of racial and gender inclusion in his lessons.

“What I try to do in my classroom is to make sure that the lessons that I teach the students see themselves in it,” said Russell. “Rather, if I’m studying the Revolutionary War, I need to include women in that study. I need to include African-Americans in that study.”

An educator herself, Jill Biden praised the nominees for their willingness to adapt and connect during these difficult past two years.

“It’s the way that you know that sometimes “I’m fine” means everything is wrong,” said Biden, “Its how they know you’re telling the truth when you say, “its ok, we’re going to figure this out together.”

Russell had several mentors that helped him figure it out. He realized that teaching was an attainable career goal after having a black 8th grade teacher. He wants to be that inspiration for the next generation.

“I think when you see someone that looks like you and have that relationship with you, you feel empowered, you feel valued, you feel important,” said Russell.

Above all, he wants to his students to take the lessons of compassion and empathy when they leave his classroom.

“I see them as future citizens, police officer, firefighters, teachers, engineers, construction workers. And when I have that perspective, then I make sure that my students feel important and value with it.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

