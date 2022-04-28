BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

The NFL Draft is the best reality TV out there

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Put your mock drafts and scouting reports up, it’s finally draft day. All the drama is about to play out on the big screen.

“Well it’s truly the only reality show there is. That’s the go to line. There’s no reality in reality television. It’s all scripted. You’re going to look here at the camera. The draft, there is no script. Jim Carr, who’s been my great researcher for many years, who was with me at ESPN and now Caesars, you go in with a bunch of information and just have no idea where it’s going to go. There’s nothing, you can’t plan for it. You just have to roll with the punches, right. Survive and advance, that’s the old Jim Valvano line from the NCAA Tournament. That’s very appropriate for the draft,” said Trey Wingo of Caesars Sportsbook.

“You brought up something really interesting, what I always was find with the draft is I would like to have two drafts. Right when the college season is over, they’ve played all their games. We’re not going to play anymore games. Where’s the draft, who’s going where. Then we go through this circus with combine and pro days, and all of these interviews and workouts. Nothing has changed. The tape that they played with is still there. Yet the draft in April would be remarkable different, from the draft we say, middle January. I think teams take this time and mess themselves up.”

The NFL Draft is on a rotating basis right now, and next year it’ll be in Kansas City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) was drafted by the Saints in second round. (AP...
Saints draft Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor in second round
Chris Olave is selected 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints.
After Further Review: Five takes on Chris Olave & Trevor Penning
The New Orleans Saints have drafted OL Trevor Penning (70) with the No. 19 overall pick of the...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints select OL Northern Iowa OL Trevor Penning at No. 19 overall
FILE - Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an...
2022 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Texans