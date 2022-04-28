The NFL Draft is the best reality TV out there

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Put your mock drafts and scouting reports up, it’s finally draft day. All the drama is about to play out on the big screen.

“Well it’s truly the only reality show there is. That’s the go to line. There’s no reality in reality television. It’s all scripted. You’re going to look here at the camera. The draft, there is no script. Jim Carr, who’s been my great researcher for many years, who was with me at ESPN and now Caesars, you go in with a bunch of information and just have no idea where it’s going to go. There’s nothing, you can’t plan for it. You just have to roll with the punches, right. Survive and advance, that’s the old Jim Valvano line from the NCAA Tournament. That’s very appropriate for the draft,” said Trey Wingo of Caesars Sportsbook.

“You brought up something really interesting, what I always was find with the draft is I would like to have two drafts. Right when the college season is over, they’ve played all their games. We’re not going to play anymore games. Where’s the draft, who’s going where. Then we go through this circus with combine and pro days, and all of these interviews and workouts. Nothing has changed. The tape that they played with is still there. Yet the draft in April would be remarkable different, from the draft we say, middle January. I think teams take this time and mess themselves up.”

The NFL Draft is on a rotating basis right now, and next year it’ll be in Kansas City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.