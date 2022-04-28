BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Beautiful conditions into the weekend

More humidity and an isolated storm possible
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly perfect conditions on this Thursday with plenty of sunshine. The day started on a cooler note with some temperatures down in the upper 40s under clear skies with light wind. Heading into the afternoon expect temperatures to rise near the 80 degree mark for a high. Dry dew points remain in place keeping it feeling comfortable across the region. The weekend will feel a bit less comfortable, but still nice as high pressure pushes east and southerly winds allow for more moisture to return. A spotty shower could form especially Sunday, but overall we will remain mostly dry. It will feel warmer and more summer like with high temperatures in the upper 80s and increased moisture taking feels like temperatures into the 90s.

