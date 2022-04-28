BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Brother facing negligent homicide in 3-year-old’s death; also linked to previous murder

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested an 18-year-old for his suspected role in the shooting death of a 3-year-old that occurred in the French Quarter on April 26 (Tuesday).

Around 3:49 p.m. on April 26, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Burgundy Street. Upon arrival, they found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound unresponsive.

A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street in New Orleans' French Quarter on Tues., April 26. She was transported to a hospital where she died.(WVUE)

RELATED: 3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the toddler as Autumn Barthelemy.

Police say a weapon was recovered from the scene and the child’s 18-year-old brother, Donell E. Barthelemy, was arrested. He is facing a negligent homicide charge.

Initially, police detained a 17-year-old brother as well. He was subsequently released.

During further investigation, deputies also found out that Barthelemy had an active arrest warrant for a Sept. 2021 homicide on Ursulines Avenue. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Brian Thomas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) was drafted by the Saints in second round. (AP...
Saints draft Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor in second round
Offshore Wind Farms
New wind power developments in Louisiana
NOLA murder cases rise
Man gunned down in Irish Channel, New Orleans facing deadliest first 4 months since 2005
Jazz Fest portable toilets will help with COVID monitoring.
COVID wastewater testing expands to Jazz Fest; at-home tests influence case numbers
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU