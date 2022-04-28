Brother facing negligent homicide in 3-year-old’s death; also linked to previous murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested an 18-year-old for his suspected role in the shooting death of a 3-year-old that occurred in the French Quarter on April 26 (Tuesday).

Around 3:49 p.m. on April 26, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Burgundy Street. Upon arrival, they found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound unresponsive.

A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street in New Orleans' French Quarter on Tues., April 26. She was transported to a hospital where she died. (WVUE)

She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the toddler as Autumn Barthelemy.

Police say a weapon was recovered from the scene and the child’s 18-year-old brother, Donell E. Barthelemy, was arrested. He is facing a negligent homicide charge.

Initially, police detained a 17-year-old brother as well. He was subsequently released.

During further investigation, deputies also found out that Barthelemy had an active arrest warrant for a Sept. 2021 homicide on Ursulines Avenue. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Brian Thomas.

