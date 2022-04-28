BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans look to stay alive in the postseason tonight against the Suns in New Orleans

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference)

The Pelicans need to win tonight at home to stay alive and force a Game 7 in Phoenix.

New Orleans; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns.

The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds per game. Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.8 ppg and Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 20.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

