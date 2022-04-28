BBB Accredited Business
President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

