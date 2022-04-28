REPORT: Suns Devin Booker expected to play against Pels in must-win Game 6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker is expected to play against New Orleans in a must-win Game 6 for the Pelicans, according to ESPN sources and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2022

Woj says Booker will test his strained hamstring in pregame warmups and if all goes well, he’ll take the court after missing the last three games.

The Pelicans need to win tonight at home to stay alive and force a Game 7 in Phoenix.

The Suns currently lead the series 3-2.

