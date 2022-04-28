REPORT: Suns Devin Booker expected to play against Pels in must-win Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker is expected to play against New Orleans in a must-win Game 6 for the Pelicans, according to ESPN sources and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Woj says Booker will test his strained hamstring in pregame warmups and if all goes well, he’ll take the court after missing the last three games.
More: Pelicans look to stay alive in the postseason tonight against the Suns in New Orleans
The Pelicans need to win tonight at home to stay alive and force a Game 7 in Phoenix.
The Suns currently lead the series 3-2.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.