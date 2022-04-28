Where do the Saints go with picks No. 16 and No. 19 overall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints own two picks in the top 20. There’s a strong chance they go offensive lineman or receiver with one of these choices.

“Yeah, they’re another team, if they see a wideout they love that starts to go up and drift, they can go up get, so there’s that possibility. To me, Trevor Penning makes a ton of sense if he get’s there. Plug and play him on the left side. Olave, they got a million of those Ohio State guys. That would make some sense if they wanted to go in that direction. Those are the two positions I’m keeping an eye on. They also have some flexibility. They positioned themselves where they are. But they have the ability to go up or back on how it folds,” said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Why is Ohio State so popular with the New Orleans Saints?

“Honestly, being bias, and coming from Ohio State, I feel like we should popular with any team. The Saints kind of figured it out early. You get Buckeyes, the way we think and go about our business, it usually translates. I feel like the Saints realized that earlier than the rest,” said former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Saints are in need of receiving help. What entices you possibly about wearing the Black and Gold?

“Just going out there and possibly making an impact soon as possible. My injury, just getting back, being able to play football would just be a blessing. No matter what uniform, it would just be a blessing really,” said former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

The last time the Saints had two picks in the first round, 2017. They took Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk.

