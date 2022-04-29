New bond set for brother held in shooting death of 3-year-old sister

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New details emerge about the shooting death of a 3-year-old in the French Quarter two days ago, as the man charged in that incident went to magistrate court.

Fox 8 has obtained an arrest warrant which says the little girl may have died from a semi-automatic handgun left in the bathroom by her 18-year-old brother.

The warrant shows that weapon had a full clip, a bullet in the chamber, and a non-working safety mechanism.

Autumn Barthelemy’s brother Donnell was arrested Tuesday afternoon, immediately after the shooting, for an outstanding second-degree murder warrant for a shooting death which occurred on Ursuline Ave back in September.

He appeared in magistrate court Thursday on a negligent homicide charge brought in the death of his 3-year-old sister Autumn. An arrest warrant shows Autumn was pronounced dead 20 minutes after police arrived at the French Quarter apartment at 414 Burgundy Tuesday afternoon.

Her brother Donnell, told investigators he brought the 9-millimeter handgun into the bathroom with him but then left it on the back of the commode.

He told investigators that his 3-year-old sister then went into the bathroom and he heard a gunshot. The warrant says Autumn was shot in the head and rushed to University Medical Center, but it was too late.

In court, the magistrate set a new bond for the high school junior at $100,000 on the new negligent homicide charge. Barthelemy was already being held on a $600,000 bond for the September 2nd-degree murder charge.

The arrest warrant says another adult who is in the Burgundy St. apartment at the time of the shooting, had no role in the girls death.

Donnell Barthelemy returns to court in two weeks for a preliminary hearing, on both charges.

