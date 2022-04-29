BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Warm and muggy into the weekend

A spotty storm possible
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see overall great weekend weather if you don’t mind the heat. Late spring is upon us and with the transition into May muggy conditions will be more common. The high pressure keeping our skies clear at the moment will slide east allowing for a more southeasterly wind off the Gulf of Mexico increasing moisture across the region. Temperatures stay very warm in the middle to upper 80s and will feel like 90 for much of the time. Stay hydrated and wear your sun block as you are out enjoying the weekend festivities. A spotty storm is possible especially Sunday, but any rain should be brief.

