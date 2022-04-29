BBB Accredited Business
Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall

Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it didn’t work.(WOIO)
By Aria Janel and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ricky Polk sat on his back porch last Saturday, enjoying the warm weather for more than an hour.

Polk said when he got up to go inside, he took a tumble down the stairs.

He went to push his Lifeline button for help, but it didn’t work.

“I couldn’t move. I was in severe pain,” Polk said.

Polk told us he called Lifeline to see why it didn’t work.

“I got a recording saying all their representatives were busy and I could wait or we can call you back,” Polk said.

But he never did get a call back from Lifeline.

So he called WOIO.

While there, Polk pushed his button to see if it would work, but nothing happened.

Then, moments later, without pushing the button, it began to ring.

A call center operator answered the phone, and Polk told her about his problem.

Before they hung up, he was promised that someone would call him within 24 hours.

“That’s false security. I’m thinking I got some help when I push that button, but I don’t,” Polk said.

WOIO called Lifeline to make sure Polk got connected. The company called back, saying they have been trying to connect with Polk.

Lifeline explained that the system seemed to be working on their end.

The company promised to get in touch with Polk and replace his system if they found any issues.

