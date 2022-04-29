Search continues nearly a week after 3 slipped into Miss. River

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews are still searching the Mississippi River for three children nearly a week after family says they slipped in.

The New Orleans Police Department is leading the search in Algiers with assistance from Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes.

Crews continue to search for three kids who disappeared into the Mississippi River. (WVUE)

Six days ago, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson fell into the river. Brandy’s friend and classmate Kevin Poole, 16, reportedly jumped in after her as well as her 8-year-old sister, Ally.

Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday afternoon for teens Kevin Poole and Brandy Wilson, and Brandy’s little sister, 8-year-old Ally. (WVUE FOX 8)

Crews have been searching tirelessly since the accident, even after the Coast Guard suspended its search. In recent days, the United Cajun Navy has joined Jefferson Parish crews in the effort to bring closure to the families.

“We’re calling them our little angels now,” aunt Keyaka Davis said.

A balloon release was held Thursday at L.B. Landry High, where Brandy and Kevin attended.

