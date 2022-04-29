BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Search continues nearly a week after 3 slipped into Miss. River

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews are still searching the Mississippi River for three children nearly a week after family says they slipped in.

The New Orleans Police Department is leading the search in Algiers with assistance from Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes.

Crews continue to search for three kids who disappeared into the Mississippi River.
Crews continue to search for three kids who disappeared into the Mississippi River.(WVUE)

Six days ago, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson fell into the river. Brandy’s friend and classmate Kevin Poole, 16, reportedly jumped in after her as well as her 8-year-old sister, Ally.

Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday...
Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday afternoon for teens Kevin Poole and Brandy Wilson, and Brandy’s little sister, 8-year-old Ally.(WVUE FOX 8)

Crews have been searching tirelessly since the accident, even after the Coast Guard suspended its search. In recent days, the United Cajun Navy has joined Jefferson Parish crews in the effort to bring closure to the families.

“We’re calling them our little angels now,” aunt Keyaka Davis said.

More: ‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues

A balloon release was held Thursday at L.B. Landry High, where Brandy and Kevin attended.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

Shooting at Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans
Magazine St. Shooting (RAW VIDEO)
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A four-hour standoff ends with the safe release of two children and a man taken into custody.
Man taken into custody after 4-hour standoff in Slidell involving two children as hostages
Jazz Fest returns
Jazz Fest doesn’t stop at the gates of the Fairgrounds
Lee and David welcome Lauren to Fox 8
Lee and David welcome Lauren to Fox 8