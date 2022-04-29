Tigers land four-star forward Jalen Reed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matt McMahon has landed his first big recruit since becoming the new LSU head basketball coach. The Tigers received a commitment from four-star forward Jalen Reed on Thursday, April 28, Reed announced the decision via Twitter, and the school confirmed that Reed has signed with LSU.

Reed, was originally committed to play for the Florida Gators and he was ranked as the No. 86 overall prospect for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. He played basketball at Southern California Academy.

