16 residents displaced after two-alarm fire damages homes in Milan neighborhood, NOFD says

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire damaged multiple homes leaving 16 residents displaced Saturday afternoon (April 30).

According to NOFD, around 12:34 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire near the intersection of Delachaise and Freret Streets. When they arrived they discovered the single-family home on 2505 Delachaise St. engulfed in flames with residents trying to escape.

A teenager inside the home said she noticed the rear deck on fire and called 911. She also began warning her family and the nearby residents.

The fire department reported that dead foliage and tree limbs between the multiple properties is what assisted with the spread of the fire. All five of the properties suffered significant damages.

04/30/2022. 2- Alarm Fire. 3437 Freret St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

Posted by New Orleans Fire Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

NOFD said the property at 2505 Delachaise was home to a family of four, another family of four lived at 2509 Delachaise, and a family of five at 2513-15 Delachaise. Two people lived at 3435 Freret St and a single individual at 3437 Freret, residents at these two homes weren’t at home when the fire began.

NOFD attributed the fire was caused by a make-shift propane operated smoker. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been requested to the scene to assist all displaced by this incident.

