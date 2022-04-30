2022 NFL Draft: LSU CB Cordale Flott drafted in 3rd round by Giants

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Cordale Flott has been drafted in the third round, No. 81 overall of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Flott was a two-year starter in the LSU secondary and is a very versatile player having played nickel, cornerback, and safety.

During his career at LSU Flott started 21 starts and appeared in 35 games, he finished with 99 total tackles, 68 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 12 passes defended, and an interception while in Baton Rouge.

Last season, Flott played in 11 games starting 10 of them, and finished with 41 total tackles and an interception, he tied a season-high with eight tackles and his first career interception against Mississippi State, he also added a forced fumble in the win.

