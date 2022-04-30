BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive end Andre Anthony was drafted in the seventh round (No. 248 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Anthony suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of his senior year.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior from New Orleans played in a total of 35 games for the Tigers, recording 55 tackles.

As a starter his senior season, he had eight tackles (3 solo), 3.5 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss in three games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Chasen Hines picked by Patriots in 6th round
LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus (76)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Austin Deculus selected by Texans in 6th round
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU LB Damone Clark goes to Cowboys in 5th round