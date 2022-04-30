BBB Accredited Business
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DL Neil Farrell Jr. picked in 4th round by Raiders

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. has been drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (No. 126 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Farrell played in 52 games while in Baton Rouge for the Tigers, starting 21 games.

In his 52 games, Farrell totaled 144 tackles, 55 solo, 23 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. In his final season at LSU Farrell Jr. started all 12 games and logged 45 total tackles, 20 solo, 9.5 TFLs, and two sacks.

A native of Mobile, Alabama started three games during LSU’s 2019 National Championship run with 46 total tackles, seven TFLs, a career-high three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

