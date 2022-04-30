BBB Accredited Business
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Austin Deculus selected by Texans in 6th round

LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus (76)
LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus (76)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus has been drafted in the sixth round (No. 205 overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Deculus was a four-year starter for the Tigers and appeared in 61 games the most in school history.

He started 46 of the 61 games that he played in and is the only player to play in more than 60 games, due to the extra year of eligibility due to COVID. He started all 15 games for the Tiger’s National Championship run in 2019 and helped lead one of the best offensive lines in the country as they were awarded the Joe Moore Award which goes to the best college football offensive line unit.

He also helped pave the way for Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 1,000-yard rushing season in 2019 and helped protect 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

