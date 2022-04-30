2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Chasen Hines picked by Patriots in 6th round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Four-year letter winner LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines has been drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 210 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four years in Baton Rouge, Hines started 17 games and appeared in 35.

Last season, Hines started seven games all coming at right guard for the Tigers, and logged a season-high 77 snaps against Alabama in November, he also played 76 against Auburn and 74 against Kentucky. He served as the backup center in 2019 to All-American center Cushenberry III.

He was invited to participate in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile.

