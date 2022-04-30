BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Chasen Hines picked by Patriots in 6th round

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57)
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Four-year letter winner LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines has been drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 210 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four years in Baton Rouge, Hines started 17 games and appeared in 35.

Last season, Hines started seven games all coming at right guard for the Tigers, and logged a season-high 77 snaps against Alabama in November, he also played 76 against Auburn and 74 against Kentucky. He served as the backup center in 2019 to All-American center Cushenberry III.

He was invited to participate in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round
LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus (76)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Austin Deculus selected by Texans in 6th round
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU LB Damone Clark goes to Cowboys in 5th round