BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft: LSU RB Ty Davis-Price drafted No. 93 overall by the 49ers

LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)
LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU running back and Southern Lab star Ty Davis-Price has been drafted in the third round, No. 93 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis-Price had his best season in Baton Rouge as a junior rushing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 211 carries.

Last season, Davis-Price broke the single-game rushing record in school history by rushing for 287 yards in a win over the Florida Gators and he added three touchdowns, he was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

A local product of Southern Lab, TDP played in 35 games with 16 starts rushing for a career total of 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns and had a career average of 4.6 yards per carry. At the NFL Combine in March Davis-Price ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Chasen Hines picked by Patriots in 6th round
LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus (76)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Austin Deculus selected by Texans in 6th round
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU LB Damone Clark goes to Cowboys in 5th round