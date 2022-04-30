2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints drafted Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round (No. 194 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In three years at the Air Force Academy, Jackson played in a total of 36 games. He finished with a total of 99 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks.

