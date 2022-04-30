6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for at least one gunman who left six people injured in a shooting near a popular Uptown New Orleans bar.

New Orleans police said the shooting occurred Friday around 10:17 p.m., wounding patrons of the Balcony Bar & Cafe at 3201 Magazine St. The NOPD initially said four women were injured in the shooting, but after midnight added two men to the list of shooting victims.

Police have not disclosed the conditions of the victims.

Two of those shot were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. Four others were taken for hospital treatment in private vehicles. New Orleans police said all of the victims were shot in the “lower body.”

More than 90 people have been murdered in New Orleans since the beginning of the year. It has been one of the city’s deadliest years in decades through the first few months.

Thousands of visitors are in town for the the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The shooting was more than five miles from the Fair Grounds where the festival is staged, but only 2 1/2 miles from the city’s packed downtown and French Quarter hotels.

Witnesses near the scene said they heard the shots fired. Police laid out more than a dozen different crime cones to mark evidence in the area. A pool of blood was visible near the steps to the building, with a trail of blood leading down the sidewalk.

At least one car on Harmony Street was riddled with bullets. Crime scene tape surrounded the area, including a nearby Walgreens and at least one block down each street from the bar. Workers were asked not to leave the business as late as 12:30 a.m.

The Balcony Bar is located in Uptown New Orleans in the 3200 blk. of Magazine St. (Google Maps)

One witness said he was surprised to hear gunshots in the busy area during a Jazz Fest weekend.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

