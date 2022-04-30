Boil advisory issued for portion of New Orleans East after contractor damages water main

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a portion of New Orleans East after a contractor damaged a water main in the area, the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced Saturday morning (April 30).

The advisory is issued for an area bound by Lucerne Street, Hayne Boulevard, Paris Road and Interstate-10, the S&WB said. Residents and businesses in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

Residents with compromised immune systems are further advised to use only bottled or boiled water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

The advisory was issued after water pressure in the zone fell below 20 pounds per square inch, a deficit resulting from an unidentified contractor hitting and damaging a water main in the area. The S&WB issues boil water advisories for areas when water pressure drops below 20 psi for an unsafe amount of time.

Customers in other areas of New Orleans are not affected by this advisory and do not have to take precautions. The boil order will be lifted once water pressure is restored and samples are found clear of bacteriological contaminants through testing by the Louisiana Department of Health, a process that will take at least 24 hours.

The agency will notify residents when the boil water advisory is lifted. For questions, call 52-WATER (504-529-2837) or visit this website.

