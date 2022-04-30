BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for portion of New Orleans East after contractor damages water main

A boil water advisory was issued Saturday (April 30) for a portion of New Orleans East, after a...
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday (April 30) for a portion of New Orleans East, after a contractor damaged a water main, the city's Sewerage and Water Board said.(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a portion of New Orleans East after a contractor damaged a water main in the area, the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced Saturday morning (April 30).

The advisory is issued for an area bound by Lucerne Street, Hayne Boulevard, Paris Road and Interstate-10, the S&WB said. Residents and businesses in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

Residents with compromised immune systems are further advised to use only bottled or boiled water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

The advisory was issued after water pressure in the zone fell below 20 pounds per square inch, a deficit resulting from an unidentified contractor hitting and damaging a water main in the area. The S&WB issues boil water advisories for areas when water pressure drops below 20 psi for an unsafe amount of time.

Customers in other areas of New Orleans are not affected by this advisory and do not have to take precautions. The boil order will be lifted once water pressure is restored and samples are found clear of bacteriological contaminants through testing by the Louisiana Department of Health, a process that will take at least 24 hours.

The agency will notify residents when the boil water advisory is lifted. For questions, call 52-WATER (504-529-2837) or visit this website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

Road closure announced.
I-10 East closed at Williams Blvd. due to accident
Algiers Garden Oaks shooting
One dead, two in questioning after deadly shooting in Algiers
6 shot on Magazine follow up
6 shot on Magazine follow up
Bywater murder
Bywater murder
Milan 2 alarm fire displaces 16 people
Milan 2 alarm fire displaces 16 people